Walmart Gives PlayStation Fans Hope With New PS5 Restock

Walmart has announced a new PS5 restock, giving PlayStation customers one of their best chances so far this week to claim the elusive PlayStation console. At the moment of writing this, new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock is available at Walmart, and soon the PS5 will join the pair of Xbox consoles. According to the retailer, new stock of the PS5 is releasing at 3:00 p.m. EST and will release in waves, which means if you don't get a console at first, keep refreshing, as new stock will be released every 10 minutes.

Right now, as in the moment of publishing, the new PS5 stock hasn't gone live. However, it's important to note that by the time you're reading this, things may have changed. In fact, the console may very well be sold out. That said, if it isn't, you will want the links below.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any other PS5 restocks today or this week. However, Target, Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, and others have been giving customers little to no preparation time with restocks, which means more stock could still arrive later today and later this week.

