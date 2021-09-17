PS5 Finally Fixes One of the Console’s Most Annoying Issues

The new PS5 update has finally fixed one of the console’s most annoying issues. Like the Xbox Series X, the PS5 is far from a perfect console, complete with design flaws and plagued by obvious oversight. Thankfully, many of these issues can be fixed with firmware updates. To this end, the new PS5 update has finally added the ability to disable the screenshot icon, which has been ruining many screenshots since the launch of the PS5, and it means you can take multiple screen-grabs in a row without the icon getting in the way. Previously, if you took a rapid succession of screenshots, the screenshot icons would pile up on the side and essentially photobomb the screen-grab. Fixing this may not seem like a big deal, but it’s actually being celebrated by many on Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere.

With photo modes as popular as they are — and with first-party PlayStation games leading the charge in this regard — it’s odd PlayStation thought this was ever a good idea, but nonetheless it’s been fixed. That said, this is just the tip of the iceberg of the update. For everything else it does, click here.

PS5 new update finally lets users remove the screenshot confirmation icon 🔥📸🔥



At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if this option needs to be turned on or is the default. Whatever the case, if you notice it, know you can turn it off in the settings.

