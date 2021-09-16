PlayStation Teases New PS5 Game From Days Gone Developer

Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, has teased a new PS5 game from Bend Studio, the developer best known for PS4 game Days Gone. Over on Twitter, the official Twitter account for Bend Studio recently shared a job listing for a new IP the team is working on, which Hulst describes as a “great new concept.” Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease. That said, while the tease is brief, there is some information that can be gleaned from it and the job listing as well.

For one, it’s a new IP, which rules out any pre-existing PlayStation IP and a sequel to Days Gone. Before Days Gone, a new IP when it released in 2018, Bend Studio was known for working on PlayStation IP created by other studios, like Uncharted. After Days Gone failed to hit the mark, many assumed Bend Studio would transition back to working on other PlayStation IP, but it looks like they are getting another stab at creating something of their own.

Meanwhile, the job listings themselves don’t divulge much else of note, but do note the studio is working on a AAA game. They also reveal that the studio is missing several key staffers, including an Art Director, a Lead FX Artist, a Lead Environment Artist, a Lead Lighting Artist, and several “senior” positions such as Senior Staff Game Designer. Does this mean the game is early in development? Not necessarily, but it may suggest as much.

In 2021, Bend Studio is from the top of the PlayStation hierarchy of studios, with the likes of Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, Sucker Punch Productions, and Santa Monica Studios well above the Oregon-based team. In fact, many will say Bend Studio could be on the chopping blockn alongside PlayStation studios like Media Molecule after failing to deliver with Days Gone.

