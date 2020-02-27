Big PS5 Controller Feature Possibly Leaked by Patent

A new PS5 controller feature has possibly been revealed via a new PlayStation patent, and it has big implications for the DualShock 5. More specifically, Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed for a new patent that involves a wireless charging adaptor for a controller. In other words, it looks like the PS5 controller — which may track a player’s heart rate and sweat secretion — may have wireless charging. According to the patent, Sony has been experimenting with a wireless charging adaptor that could snap onto a game controller, which in turn can be inductively coupled to a charging base. This would allow you to charge a controller without plugging it into anything.

“A wireless charging adapter that can snap onto a computer game controller can be inductively coupled to a charging base to wirelessly recharge a battery in the controller,” reads an abstract about the patent. “The adapter also can include keys that mirror keys on the controller so that a gamer can remove the adapter with controller from the charging base, keep the adapter on the controller, and use both the controller keys and adapter keys to control a computer game.”

From the sounds of it, the device would be inductive, and not truly over-the-air wireless. In other words, you will have to snap something onto the controller, which begs the question: wouldn’t this be more cumbersome than a USB-C cable? Probably, but it would also allow you more range and mobility. That said, inductive charging isn’t as effective, so the battery would take longer to juice back up.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that it’s unclear if this is for the PS5 controller. It’s possible it’s a leftover idea for the DualShock 4. Further, even if it’s something Sony has been messing around with for the PS5 controller, it doesn’t mean it’s actually going to come to market in any meaningful way. Hardware makers like Sony file for patents all the time that never go beyond the conceptual and prototypical stage.

The PlayStation 5 is poised to release sometime this holiday season.