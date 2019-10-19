PS5 Devkit First Look Reportedly Revealed

Our first proper look at the PlayStation 5 devkit has seemingly leaked, and it looks just like the concept designs that surfaced online earlier this year, and that were recently confirmed to be real. As you may know, we’ve seen plenty of concept mock-ups of the PS5 developer kit, but we’ve never actually seen what it looks like in the flesh. That said, it appears that has changed, as popular YouTube channel — ZoneofTech — has revealed what they claim is the first-ever look at the PlayStation 5 devkit.

As you can see in the tweet below, the supposed devkit looks just like the aforementioned design concepts. The top of the developer console features a “V” design, which is likely in reference to the fact this is the fifth PlayStation console. Meanwhile, lining this V design are vents to ensure the system doesn’t overheat. Beyond that, it by and large looks like a devkit, which are rarely indicative of the final consumer product.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt. While this matches up with the confirmed design concepts, it doesn’t mean it’s an actual PS5 devkit. In the age of 3D printing wizardry, devkit leaks aren’t as rock solid as they used to be. That said, we know developers have had their hands on the devkit for awhile now, so it’s not that crazy to think it’s now leaking.

The real question is: will the consumer console utilize a similar V design? I hope not, but I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility. However, many PlayStation gamers don’t seem to be a fan of the idea of having a V-shaped console, which could provide problems when it comes to flushing up against a wall nicely.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think this is the actual PS5 devkit, and do you think the consumer version of the next-gen PlayStation console will boast a similar design?