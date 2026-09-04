PS5 Exclusive Horror Game Announced for October Release

A PS5-exclusive horror game has been announced, and it is set to release on October 26. Whether the horror game will come to Nintendo Switch, PC, or Xbox Series X sometime after October 6 remains to be seen, but when it releases, it will only be on PS5. And only on the PlayStation Store, as it appears to be a digital-only release that Sony has seemingly moneyhatted to get exclusivity for.

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Developer Twin Swans — comprised of developers who worked on The Stanley Parable — have specifically announced a first-person historical horror game called Hunter’s Moon for the PS5 and the PS5 only. And it looks promising, though it’s currently impossible to gauge how interested PS5 users are because every trailer PlayStation uploads on YouTube is disliked, bombed, and flooded with comments about the ongoing disc controversy.

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A First-Person Historical Folklore Horror Game

In the game, for those curious after watching the trailer above, you play as Lilith Thorne, an accused witch who must flee her 17th-century rural village and its surrounding forests for safety as she’s being stalked by the Witchfinder General, the village magistrate, and the local huntsman. You are no match for their force, so you must use stealth and eavesdrop to gain knowledge to survive the night.

You play as Lilith Thorne, an accused woman who must flee through a 17th-century rural village and its surrounding forests and moors in search of safety. As she is stalked and hunted by the Witchfinder General, the village magistrate, and a local huntsman, you must use stealth and cunning to evade capture. And by eavesdropping at windows, you may gain knowledge and aid that can help her survive the night.

To bring the game to life, there are over 100 fully voice-acted characters. What sticks out about the game, though, is its hand-crafted stylized art, which is striking and unique.

How much Hunter’s Moon will cost when it releases is unknown, but it’s likely to be somewhere in the $20 to $30 range. Whatever the case, the timing of the release is obviously great as it is right before Halloween. Unfortunately, for it, this is a competitive window featuring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Final Fantasy Resonance, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Phantom Blade Zero, and The Wolf Among Us Remastered. Perhaps more precisely than this, it will be competing with fellow indie game The Séance of Blake Manor, which is getting a PS5 port around this time. This isn’t direct competition since it’s not a horror game, but it has a Halloween vibe to it and is likely to attract a similar crowd. Releasing in this window is tough enough, but doing it on a single platform is even harder.