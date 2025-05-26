New PS5 Exclusive Game Has a 95-Rating With Users (And It’s Only a Few Dollars)

A new PS5 console exclusive game — currently only available on Steam — is releasing this week, though it is flying under the radar of many. Back on November 1, Ratshaker was released by Sunscorched Studios on PC, and it is one of the highest-rated 2024 releases on Steam, at least by the barometer of user reviews. On Steam, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam, thanks to 95 percent of 2,238 user reviews rating the game positively.

All of that said, this week, on May 28, it is coming to PS5, and only PS5. It won’t be available on Xbox consoles nor any Nintendo platform, making it, for the time being, a PS5 console exclusive. And a cheap one at that. A price for the PS5 version has not been revealed yet, but the game is only $2.99 on Steam so it’s safe to assume even if it gets a price increase it is still going to be a very budget-friendly option for PS5 users. Unfortunately, for PS4 users there is no PS4 version arriving this week.

“Ratshakers — The Ultimate Solution to All Your RAT Problems,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Tired of pests taking over your space? Say goodbye to them for good with Ratshaker, the revolutionary new way to deal with unwanted pests! Just take and shake, and Ratshaker does the rest. No traps, no mess, no unmarked disposal barrels!”

The game’s official description continues: “With Ratshaker, you take control! Feel the satisfaction of watching the meter rise as you shake that rat into submission. The more you shake, the closer you get to solving your problems for good. Fast-acting, easy to use, and highly effective, Ratshaker ensures your space stays problem-free in no time.”

Those on PS5 and PS5 Pro that decide to check out Ratshaker when it hits the PlayStation Store this week should know it is a short experience that is only an hour or two long, as the price point suggests. Meanwhile, those on PS5 Pro specifically should not anticipate any enhancements, or at least if there are any they have not been outlined.

“One of a kind experience. Intriguing mechanics and story. Not scary but really unsettling in many ways,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews.

