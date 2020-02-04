Rumored PlayStation 5 Exclusive Deconfirmed By Composer

Over the weekend, rumblings of a possible new PlayStation 5 exclusive surfaced, however, they’ve since been shot down. More specifically, on February 2, composer Andrew Barnabas seem to suggest that a remake of MediEvil 2 was in the pipeline and set to follow up last year’s remake of MediEvil, which hit the PlayStation 4 to little fanfare. When a fan tweeted about a remake of the sequel, Barnabas replied with a conspicuous, “Actually…..,” which seemed to suggest a remake of MediEvil 2 was in the works for presumably PS5. However, the composer has since clarified that this reply was meant for someone else in the thread talking about how the remake of the first game didn’t sell well.

Now, it’s possible Barnabas is telling the truth, and that all of this was simply a mistake. However, some have suggested the composer is simply backtracking and trying to cover up the tease. Both are possible, but for now there’s no reason to think Barnabas is lying, so I’m inclined to believe the former.

That said, this is our first time we’ve heard anything about the remake’s sales. As alluded to earlier, it launched last October to little hype and fanfare, but it seems fans of the PlayStation classic were simply enjoying the remake quietly. This isn’t to say it sold millions, it almost certainly didn’t, but it sounds like it sold at or more than Sony’s projections.

Actually….. — Andrew Barnabas (@AndrewBarnabas) February 2, 2020

Aaah, so sorry to get your hopes up, ‘actually’ was in response to Azuremusic’s comment that the remake didn’t do well, actually it did do well, whether it’s enough to warrant another is still a big unknown but we can all cross our fingers….. — Andrew Barnabas (@AndrewBarnabas) February 4, 2020

