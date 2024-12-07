New PS5 Game Available to Download for Free (And It’s Great)

PlayStation fans have new PS5 game available to download for free, and according to both critical reviews and consumer reviews, the free PS5 game in question is pretty good. The free PS5 game just released this month, and judging by its 80 on Metacritic PlayStation fans may want to check it out, especially if they enjoy open-world games, in particular. Bolstering this 80 on Metacritic, the user reviews for the game on the PlayStation Store are equally positive as evident by its 4.04 out of 5 score across over 3,000 user reviews.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new free PS5 game comes the way of developer Papergames and publisher Infold Games. The former is notably based out of China while the latter is based out of Singapore. The two recently came together to release Infinity Nikki as a free download, which specifically came out this week on December 5.

The new free PS5 game is actually a PS5 console exclusive, not available on any other console, however, it is available on PC (via Epic Games Store), the App Store, and Google Play. Whether it will come to Nintendo or Xbox consoles in the future remains to be seen, but right now the only console it is on is PS5. Those on the previous PlayStation console, PS4, have also missed out.

“Infinity Nikki is the fifth installment in the beloved Nikki series developed by Infold Games,” reads an official pitch of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Utilizing Unreal Engine 5, this multi-platform, open-world dress-up adventure seamlessly blends the series’ core dress-up mechanics with open-world exploration elements. It also offers platforming, puzzle-solving, and many other gameplay elements to create a unique and rich experience.”

The game’s official description continues with some story and background details: “In this game, Nikki and Momo embark on a new adventure to travel across the fantastical nations of Miraland, each with its own unique culture and environment. Players will encounter many characters and whimsical creatures while collecting stunning outfits of various styles. Some of these outfits possess magical abilities that are crucial for exploration.”

RELATED: PS5 Fans Warned New “GOTY” Contender Just Released Is the Hardest Game of 2024

For all of our previous and extensive on all everything under the PlayStation 5 umbrella — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.