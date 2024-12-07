PS5 Fans Warned New “GOTY” Contender Just Released Is the Hardest Game of 2024

PS5 fans have been warned a new Game of the Year contenteder that just released is “very, very hard.” In other words, it may not be for everyone. According to Metacritic, and most general consumers, the PS5 Game of the Year contenders are Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Black Myth: Wukong. Meanwhile, some would make the case for indie games like Balatro or Animal Well, while names like Tekken 8, Silent Hill 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are also sometimes thrown around. There is a Game of the Year contender flying under the radar though according to PlayStation fans on Reddit.

The game in question has been available since May, but only came to PS5 — and PS4 — in late November. On Metacritic, the PS5 game has an 86, a very strong score but a bit off Game of the Year conversation, typically. User reviews suggest this score is a little low though. On Steam, user reviews are through the roof positive, and the PlayStation Store user reviews aren’t much different. Meanwhile, some PlayStation fans have called it a potential GOTY.

“Don’t sleep on Nine Sols – possible GOTY,” reads a popular post on the PS5 Reddit page. “Nine Sols is quite possibly the best of its genre to date, with only Hollow Knight as a contender… For me personally, the storytelling and lore are the main draw. Similar to how Sekiro explored Buddhist themes in a somewhat horrific way, Nine Sols explores Taoist themes. And it has the a rich institutional and interpersonal ‘history’ to uncover, like in Bloodborne. The game is very very hard (harder than Sekiro, for me), but has a difficulty slider mode that can essentially make you invincible, so if you are interested only in the story/lore, don’t let the difficulty turn you off.”

Of course, in isolation this take on the game isn’t that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post suggests there is something to it. Meanwhile, the comments also echo the sentiment.

“I’ve just finished with 30 hours (probably 5 of those are on the final boss tho haha) and it’s an incredible game,” reads one of these comments. “If you like parrying you should play it. Period. Satisfying to master and smooth as butter. A couple of bosses are diabolic though.”

In addition to echoing the sentiment about the quality of the game, the comments also echo that is indeed very tough.

“This game is HARD. I have beaten most of the FromSoftware games and finished Hollow Knight (not with any of the final final bosses though), but the first major boss in Nine Sols is making me think that maybe I’ve just lost my reflexes as a gamer,” reads another comment. “I always thought it was bull****when people said that but now I’m not so sure. Beautifully made game, and plays really well. Just beware: it is legitimately hard.”

Those that decide to check out Nine Sols will need to buy the game as it is not available on PlayStation Plus. To this end, it is $29.99. For this, PS5 users will get a game that is about 20-30 hours long, with the fluctuation coming down to skill level and content completion.

