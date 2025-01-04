PS5 Exclusive With Good Reviews Is 100% Free to Download

A new PS5 game, a console exclusive for the Sony console with good user reviews on the PlayStation Store, is 100% free to download and keep. The free PS5 game is the first noteworthy release of 2025. The first month of the new year is set to be pretty quiet, at least as far as PS5 is concerned. In fact there is next to nothing apart from a few, smaller remasters such as Freedom Wars Remastered, Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, and Tales of Graces f Remastered. Beyond this there are releases such as Eternal Strands, Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter, and Dynasty Warriors: Origins, but these are hardly major releases. The biggest PS5 release of January 2025 is indeed already out and it’s Wuthering Waves.

Released on PS5 this week by Chinese developer Kuro Games, the name may sound familiar because the free open-world action RPG actually debuted back in May of 2024, but only on PC and mobile devices. Now it has come to consoles for the first time, and is, at least for the moment, a PS5 console exclusive.

According to PlayStation Store user reviews, the free-to-play PS5 game is worth checking out. Right now, there are over 5,700 user reviews for the free PS5 game on the PlayStation Store, with a 4.43 rating out of 5. On a 100-point scale this is about an 84 out of 100.

“Wuthering Waves is a story-rich open-world action RPG with a high degree of freedom,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store for those unfamiliar with the title. “You wake from your slumber as Rover, joined by a vibrant cast of Resonators on a journey to reclaim your lost memories and change the world.

The PS5 game’s official pitch continues: “You step into a new nation — Rinascita, and one of its states — Ragunna, renowned for its refined art appreciation and extravagant masquerade carnivals. Here, power and fortune lie in the hands of influential families, where art, inspiration, and wealth blend. Yet, the Sentinel of Rinascita seems to be waiting… for another carnival.”

Those on PS5 that decide to check out Wuthering Waves should be prepared to sink at least 15 to 20 hours into the game just to mainline it. Those who want to experience the side content in addition to the main story will need closer to 40 to 50 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need substantially more time with the free PS5 game, with completionist playthroughs, on average, taking around 115 hours.

