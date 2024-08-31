PS5 Users Surprised With New Free Game

PlayStation users have been surprised with a new free PS5 game. There is a PS4 version of the game as well, which means the same offer also extends to PS4 users. As for the game in question, it hails from 2020. In 2020, PlayStation users across PS4 and PS5 were enjoying the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone, Persona 5 Royal, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Demon’s Souls, Dreams, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Pistol Whip, DOOM Eternal, Mortal Kombat 11, Spelunky 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Streets of Rage 4, Genshin Impact, and Fall Guys. There were more notable games than this, but the point is it was a stacked year, especially by modern standards, which fail to live up yesteryear in terms of weighty releases.

What also released in 2020 — though it was not as significant as the releases above — was FuzzBall from Shadow Lair Games. This is the free PS5 game in question. The PS4 and PS5 game was only recently made free, as it used to be locked behind a purchase. Whether this price point change is permanent or not, we don’t know, but right now it is completely free to download, no PS Plus required. Below, you can read more about the game and check out an official trailer for it as well:

“Play as one of six FuzzBalls, these small animal plush toys roll into balls of fluff to move around and knock their enemies off a selection of seven unique stages. FuzzBall comes with three different modes of play, supporting 1-4 players for local couch-play multiplayer: Party Mode, VS Mode, and Flexiball.

Given the nature of FuzzBall, there is no completing the game, which means there is no hour count for the game. To get all the trophies in the game takes a couple of hours, but this isn’t really completing the game. As long as PlayStation fans enjoy the party game, it can provide countless hours of content.

