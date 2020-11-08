PS5 Loses Exclusive Game 5 Days Before Release

✖

When PS5 releases in five days, it will do with some big exclusive games that won't be available on the Xbox Series X, such as Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Godfall. The former two of these three games will never come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S because they are published by Sony, however, the third isn't and thus could come to both consoles, and it looks like that's exactly what it's going to do.

This week, Gearbox and Counterplay Games released the launch trailer for Godfall, which will be available on not just PS5, but PC when it releases on November 12. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to other platforms, which lead many to believe it was a console exclusive for the PS5, and it is, but only a timed exclusive. At the end of the trailer, there's some fine print that notes the game is "Not available on other consoles until at least 05/12/21." In other words, it's a six-month timed console exclusive for the PS5.

Now, it's worth noting this is all the text reveals. It doesn't make any mention of any other platforms. For all we know, it's coming to Google Stadia and that's it. Further, the verbiage "at least" suggests the wait may be more than six months, though typically once a console exclusivity period is over, said game migrates to other platforms as quickly as possible.

As for the game itself, Godfall is pitched as a looter-slasher set in a fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic.

"Embark on adventure in a fantasy action RPG that utilizes high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they hunt for loot, don legendary armor sets and defeat vicious enemies," reads an official pitch of the game. "Face challenging missions that reward you with head-turning loot as you vanquish the armies that stand against you."

For more coverage on all things PS5 -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: