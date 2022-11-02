New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release

An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.

Announced by publisher Sega and Sports Interactive today, the upcoming release of Football Manager 2023 for PS5 has now been delayed at virtually the final hour. Previously, the latest installment in the Football Manager series was set to hit PS5 next week on November 8th. Due to new "unforeseen complications" that arose with the title's approval process, though, Sega sadly informed fans that the game's release now has to be pushed back to an undetermined date.

"We're devastated by this outcome, which we have worked tirelessly with our partners for a number of weeks to try to address," said Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson on the matter. "It was especially difficult to make the decision to delay, as it involves holding back a great game which a number of talented people within SI have worked tremendously hard on for quite some time. We will continue to do everything in our power to get this game into the hands of PS5 gamers as soon as we can."

As mentioned, Football Manager 2023 currently doesn't have a new release date of any sort but Sega intends to update fans on this front "at the earliest opportunity." Furthermore, anyone who has pre-ordered the game on the PlayStation Store will now receive a refund as part of Sony's guidelines with the digital storefront.

Are you someone who is affected by this delay of Football Manager 2023 on PS5? And are you surprised to see that a game has been delayed this close to launch? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.