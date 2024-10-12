PS5 AAA Games as Cheap as $4.49 in New PlayStation Store Sale

PS5 AAA games are as cheap as $4.49 in a new PlayStation Store sale that is available for a limited time. Coupling this, also on the PlayStation Store, there are even more AAA PS4 games currently on sale for less than $10. These PS4 games do no have a native PS5 version, but they are playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.
The cheapest of the bunch is Metro Exodus, the latest installment in the long-running Metro series. Normally, on PS5, it costs $29.99, but right now it is only $4.49. Other games and series featured include: Mortal Kombat, Boderlands, Mass Effect, The Witcher, Yakuza, Star Wars, South Park, Tomb Raider, Lord of the Rings, Mafia, Assassin’s Creed, One Piece, Battlefield, Death Stranding, and Ghost Recon.
AAA PS5 Games Less Than $10 on PSN
- Metro Exodus – $4.49
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $4.99
- Borderlands 3 – $5.99
- Back 4 Blood – $5.99
- Grid Legends – $5.99
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $8.99
- It Takes Two – $9.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $9.99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $9.99
- Riders Republic – $9.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $9.99
AAA PS4 Games Playable on PS5 Less Than $10 on PSN
- Injustice 2 – $2.99
- Batman: Arkham Knight – $3.99
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $3.99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $4.49
- Metro Redux – $4.49
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition – $4.99
- Titanfall 2 – $4.99
- Prey – $5.99
- Star Wars Battlefront II – $5.99
- Vanquish – $6.24
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – $7.49
- Destroy All Humans! – $7.99
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – $7.99
- Wasteland 3 – $7.99
- Star Wars Squadrons – $7.99
- Rage 2 – $7.99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – $7.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $8.99
- Battlefield 2042 – $8.99
- Digimon World: Next Order – $9.59
- Soulcalibur VI – $9.59
- Mega Man 11- $9.89
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – $9.99
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $9.99
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $9.99
- Detroit: Become Human – $9.99
- The Order: 1886 – $9.99
- Nioh – $9.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $9.99
- Death Stranding – $9.99
Some of these PS5 deals — and PS4 deals — are the cheapest said game has ever been available, not just on the PlayStation Store, but across any retailer. Meanwhile, some of these PS5 games and PS4 games have been this cheap before. Whatever the case, what they all have in common is they are dirt cheap right now. And who knows when they will be this cheap again.
