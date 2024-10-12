PS5 AAA Games as Cheap as $4.49 in New PlayStation Store Sale

PS5 AAA games are as cheap as $4.49 in a new PlayStation Store sale that is available for a limited time. Coupling this, also on the PlayStation Store, there are even more AAA PS4 games currently on sale for less than $10. These PS4 games do no have a native PS5 version, but they are playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

The cheapest of the bunch is Metro Exodus, the latest installment in the long-running Metro series. Normally, on PS5, it costs $29.99, but right now it is only $4.49. Other games and series featured include: Mortal Kombat, Boderlands, Mass Effect, The Witcher, Yakuza, Star Wars, South Park, Tomb Raider, Lord of the Rings, Mafia, Assassin’s Creed, One Piece, Battlefield, Death Stranding, and Ghost Recon.

AAA PS5 Games Less Than $10 on PSN

AAA PS4 Games Playable on PS5 Less Than $10 on PSN

Some of these PS5 deals — and PS4 deals — are the cheapest said game has ever been available, not just on the PlayStation Store, but across any retailer. Meanwhile, some of these PS5 games and PS4 games have been this cheap before. Whatever the case, what they all have in common is they are dirt cheap right now. And who knows when they will be this cheap again.

