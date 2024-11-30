Some of the Best Games of All Time Are $2 on PS5 for a Limited Time

Some of the greatest games of all time are currently bundled together on PS5 in a deal that renders each just $2 a pop. Altogether, PlayStation fans will need to fork over $6 for the trio of PS5 games, which is an absolute steal for the trilogy. That said, the trilogy has been around for a while, so there is a chance PS5 users will have already played it on previous consoles.

The trilogy in question is an RPG trilogy that began life in 2007 and ran until 2012. In other words it debuted during the PS3 generation and concluded during the same generation. A new installment was released in the PS4 generation, but it was not part of the trilogy and it was a major step down in quality.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the trilogy in question is the Mass Effect trilogy from BioWare and EA. More specifically, right now the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition — which contains Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and all of the DLC for each — is only $5.99 on the PlayStation Store thanks to a 90 percent discount. This is the cheapest the collection has ever been. That said, the deal is only available until December 3. After this, the collection will revert back to its $60 asking price.

“One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced,” reads an official description of the collection on the PlayStation Store. “Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.”

Those that take advantage of this deal on the PlayStation Store should expect to dump a bare minimum of 60 hours into the three games to complete the trilogy. However, add side content to each game and the total is closer to 140 hours of content; all for just $5.99.

With a new Mass Effect game currently in development at BioWare, and expected to tie into the trilogy in some capacity, now is a great time to jump into the legendary RPG series for those that have never checked it out or who haven’t played it since the original releases.

