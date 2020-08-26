PlayStation Fans Can Now Sign Up for PS5 Pre-Orders

✖

Sony has launched a new PS5 pre-order page that allows PlayStation fans to register to be among the first to pre-order the console directly from PlayStation. The news comes way not of an official announcement, but a promotional email and update to the PS5 console page on the official PlayStation website.

Unfortunately, this is all the salient details Sony reveals other than noting supplies will be very limited. How limited? It doesn't say. In other words, it's unclear if pre-ordering a console is truly going to be very difficult or if this is some marketing verbiage to get people to register.

At the moment of publishing, this offer is limited to the United States only, though this hasn't been confirmed nor has Sony offered any clarification. What we do know is if you pre-order the console through Sony there will be the following limitations:

1 PS5 console

2 Dualsense Controllers

2 Dualsense Charging Stations

2 Pulse 3D Wireless Headsets

2 Media Remotes

2 HD Cameras

PlayStation also provides the following FAQ section about the process:

Who will be selected to receive an invitation? Our selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.

When will I know if I’ve been selected or not? If you are selected, we will contact you via email before pre-orders start. If you do not receive an email, you were not selected.

If I receive an invitation, am I guaranteed to be able to pre-order a PS5 console? No. Each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction. PS5 console pre-order reservations will be first come first serve.

In order to pre-order, do I have to pre-order everything? No. As long as your product selection falls within unit limits, you may pre-order as many or as few products as you’d like.

How long will I have to make a PS5 console pre-order reservation? If selected, the expiration date and time will be included in your selection notification email and while supplies last.

Can I reserve more than one PS5 console pre-order? Due to limited quantities and high demand, we will be limiting PS5 console pre-order reservations to 1 per PSN ID.

Will other PS5 products be available for pre-order? Yes. Although these will be open to the general public for pre-order, only PS5 console reservations will be limited to those invited to pre-order.

What if I receive a “Sold Out” message? All available PS5 consoles have been reserved.

I currently reside outside the US. If invited, can I still make a PS5 console pre-order reservation? If you receive an invite and units are still available, as long as you ship to a US-based address, your pre-order reservation will be allowed. Any orders that contain a non-US based address will be canceled.



Unfortunately, while the console's pre-order registration page is live, pre-orders themselves are not yet live. Further, it's still unclear when the console is releasing or what it will cost. When this information is revealed, pre-orders will almost certainly go live.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season at an unknown price. That said, while there's been no official word of a release date or a price point, today a new leak may have -- unofficially -- revealed both of these crucial details.

For more coverage on the PS5 -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to the next-gen console -- click here or peruse the relevant links below:

As always, don't forget to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to chat all things PlayStation.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.