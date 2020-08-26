Rumor: PS5 Release Date and Price Leaked

✖

A new PS5 rumor alleges to answer the two biggest unanswered questions about the next-gen PlayStation console: when will it release and what will be its price. Sony has confirmed multiple times the PS5 is on track to release this year. Despite this, we still haven't received a release date or a price point. And this is crazy. For reference, we already knew the release date and price of the PS4 for a couple of months at this point in 2013.

Officially, Sony still isn't talking about the PS5's price or release date, but a new report from Chinese website MyDrivers claims the standard PS5 console will retail at $500. Meanwhile, the all-digital version of the console will be $100 cheaper at $400, the same price the PS4 launched at. In addition to this, the website reports the console will debut on November 20, a Friday.

As for the reported price, $400 and $500 makes sense. Most analyst speculation and rumors have alleged the PS5 will cost $500, and you'd assume the all-digital version will run cheaper. The question always has been will it be $450 or $400?

As for the release date, it also passes the sniff test. The PS4 released in November, so it'd make sense for Sony to go to back this window. Meanwhile, November 6, November 13, and November 20 always seemed the most likely days given that they are the three Fridays before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That said, be sure to take everything here with a massive grain of salt. All of this is unofficial information and even if it's 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on this and it's highly unlikely it will.

Officially, the PlayStation 5 is still slated to release sometime this holiday season at an unknown price. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when this information will be revealed, but rumors are suggesting it will happen sometime in September.

