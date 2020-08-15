New PS5 Patent Confirms Sony Won't Make One of PS4's Biggest Mistakes Again

✖

A new PS5 patent has revealed that Sony will not be making one of PS4's biggest mistakes again with its next-gen PlayStation console. If you own a PS4, you will know it overheats all the time. It's said a lot so it's a bit trite, but it's still true: it sounds like a jet is taking off in your room when the PS4 gets chugging running the most technically demanding games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Last of Us Part 2. And this comes down to poor heating transfer and a shoddy cooling system.

Earlier this year, we heard Sony was reportedly spending big on its cooling system to ensure this isn't a problem on PS5. And this may also be why the PS5 is so big. The PS4 is compact and sleek, but that comes at a cost.

That said, adding to this report is a new patent that suggests the PS5 isn't skimping out in this department like its predecessor did. As Gaming Route notes, the patent seemingly confirms the PS5 will make use of a Eutectic Liquid Metal type paste, which should improve the heat transfer from the previously used thermal paste.

"The present invention provides a structure in which a metal having fluidity is utilized as a heat conductive material," reads an abstract of the patent. "In this structure, a heat conductive material is prevented from invading an unintended region even when a positional change of a semiconductor device occurs or a vibration occurs. This electronic apparatus has a heat conductive material formed between a heat radiator and a semiconductor chip. The heat conductive material has fluidity at least when the semiconductor chip is in operation. The heat conductive material has electroconductivity. The heat conductive material is surrounded by a seal member. A capacitor is covered by an insulating section."

For now, it remains to be seen just how much quieter the PS5 runs than the early models of PS4, PS4 Pro, and the PS4 Slim. That said, there's no doubting Sony is spending resources on improving in this area.

As always, it's important to remember not to look too deeply into patents. A company like Sony files for patents all the time, many of which never graduate past the conceptual stage. However, this patent does seem to echo reports and rumors about Sony's approach to the PS5's cooling system and heat transfer capabilities from earlier this year.

