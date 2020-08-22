PS5 May Be Able to Identify Players Through Their DualSense Controller

✖

PS5 may be able to identify players via the power of the DualSense controller, or at least that's what a new Sony patent possibly suggests. Back in February, Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, but it's only recently that the patent was published. As for the patent, it's full of technical jargon, but it reveals that Sony is working on some new identification technology.

More specifically, Sony has filed a patent for a system that identifies the user of a controller via sensors on the controller that transmit telemetry data based on outputs. What practical function this would have, is unclear, but it could be implemented in some interesting ways. For example, players could turn on their console simply by picking up the controller, though this feature could be burdensome as well. Meanwhile, it's possible this could be used to automatically switch between users holding the controller, but again this feature sounds like it would be more inconvenient than convenient.

On the surface level, the feature sounds neat, but it's hard to imagine how it could be implemented. Further, it would certainly raise concerns about privacy.

Below, you can read an excerpt from the official description of the patent:

"A system for identifying a user of a controller includes a controller having one or more sensors configured to detect interaction with the controller by the user and a transmitter configured to transmit telemetry data based on outputs of one or more of the sensors… providing a method and an apparatus for determining an identity of a user holding a handheld controller.

It's important to remember that a company like Sony files for patents all the time, many of which never evolve past the conceptual stage. In other words, just because Sony is experimenting with this technology doesn't mean it will end up being a feature of the PS5 or any future PlayStation console.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, not only is a precise release date unknown, but a price point as well.

