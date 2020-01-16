PlayStation 5 Controller Will Reportedly Be Compatible With PS4

Sony has yet to reveal the PlayStation 5 controller, but we do know that it has a few new features, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that will offer different resistance levels. Beyond this, we don’t know much about the DualShock 5, including what it looks like. That said, it sounds like it will be very similar to the PS4 controller, which isn’t very surprising. Over on the official PlayStation France website, it’s noted that the PS5 controller will work on the PS4, suggesting the DualShock 5 will have everything the DualShock 4 has, plus a few new bells and whistles.

That said, for now, it’s best to take this news with a grain of salt, for the simple reason that it could be a mistake. In fact, none of the other PlayStation websites mention this. So, either PlayStation France slipped or it made a mistake. Unfortunately, for now, we can only speculate which is the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that the current expectations for the DualShock 5 is that it will be the DualShock 4 with a few additional features, it’s not hard to imagine this being the case. Further, it’s not a game-changing feature for the DualShock 5, but if it’s a superior controller, it will be nice to have when revisiting the PS4, especially since all my current PS4 controllers are a bit worn at this point.

PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime holiday 2020. At the moment of publishing, a specific release date hasn’t been divulged, nor has a price point, what games will be available at launch, or how robust the backwards compatibility will be. That said, most — if not all — of this information should be revealed in the coming months. In fact, many reports and scuttlebutt point towards the PS5 reveal event being in February. If this is the case, then we should know a lot more about the next-gen console very soon.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PS5, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the next-gen console by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts. Does this — possible — feature do anything for you? What do you think are the implications of the PS5 controller working on the PS4?

H/T, Reset Era.