Popular PS5 AAA Games Only $4.99 for Limited Time

Some popular PS5 games, as well as some popular PS4 games, are currently being heavily discounted by Sony via the PlayStation Store. Included in this collection of dirt cheap PlayStation games are some AAA PS5 games. That said, time is running out to cash in on these deals as the PlayStation Store sale making all of them possible is set to expire on September 12. After this, the massive savings below will be gone, possibly until the holiday season.

There are hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games currently on sale via the PlayStation Store. The games below are the notable dirt cheap deals for notable games that are usually anything but cheap. More specifically, every deal below is for a PS5 game currently below $10 thanks to a meaty discount. In some cases, the same -- or an even better -- deal is also available for PS4.

The highlights of these highlights are no doubt the various $4.99 deals on a few very popular AAA PS5 games, including Metro Exodus, Borderlands 3, and Mortal Kombat 11. Meanwhile, some fairly new releases, such as Payday 3 and Super Mega Baseball 4, are also included.

Popular PS5 Games on Sale for Less Than $10

Metro Exodus – $4.49 (TRAILER)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – $5.99 (TRAILER)

Back 4 Blood – $5.99 (TRAILER)

Borderlands 3 – $5.99 (TRAILER)

In Sound Mind – $3.49 (TRAILER)

Mortal Komabt 11 – $4.99 (TRAILER)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – $4.99 (TRAILER)



King's Bounty II Lord's Edition – $6.74 (TRAILER)



Payday 3 – $7.99 (TRAILER)

Salt and Sacrifice – $6.99 (TRAILER)

Deep Rock Galactic – $8.99 (TRAILER)



Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition – $8.99 (TRAILER)



Judgment – $7.49 (TRAILER)



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $9.99 (TRAILER)

Control: Ultimate Edition – $9.99 (TRAILER)



OlliOlli World – $9.89 (TRAILER)



DARQ Ultimate Edition – $9.79 (TRAILER)



KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series – $9.99 (TRAILER)



Steelrising – $9.99 (TRAILER)



Riders Republic – $9.99 (TRAILER)



The Solitaire Conspiracy – $1.99 (TRAILER)



Super Mega Baseball 4 – $9.99 (TRAILER)



