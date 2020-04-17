New PS5 Report Warns PlayStation Gamers of Potential Launch Problem

According to a new report, Sony is planning to produce fewer PS5 units in its first year than it did for the launch of the PS4. The report comes way of Bloomberg, which notes that the PlayStation makers are looking at having a limited production run for the PS5 in anticipation of its ambitious specs driving up the console’s price, which in turn will lower demand for the console at first. In other words, there’s going to be fewer PS5 units at launch than there were PS4 units back in 2013, which had its own shortage problems at launch. What this means is that it may be quite hard to get your hands on a PS5 for the first few months.

The new report claims that Sony has ordered for only five to six million consoles to be made by the end of March 2021. Of course, this is fine if demand is limited, like Sony thinks it will be. However, if demand is more than expected, there’s going to be a serious shortage issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new report comes on the back of a rumor from earlier this month that also warned the PS5 will have a serious problem on its hands at launch, but not because of a lack of supply. Rather, the rumor claimed that the console is having huge overheating issues. At the moment, this hasn’t been confirmed, but if it’s true, it will also drive down demand at release.

If the PS5 costs $500, which it probably will, then Sony is probably right: demand will be lower than normal. Not only will the console probably be launching during a global recession, but that’s $100 more than the PS4 at launch. Even if the amounts are similar when you factor in inflation, optically, half a grand just doesn’t sell the same.

All of this is to say, Sony’s limited supply may not be a problem, if demand is low. However, if demand is higher than expectations, well, it may be very hard to find a PS5 at launch, and for the months to come.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime later this year. For more news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to the console, click here.