New PS5 Exclusive Game Is Free to Play on PlayStation Store

There is a new PS5 console exclusive game available on the PlayStation Store that is free-to-play. For those that do not know, a console exclusive game is a game available on only a single console platform, in addition to PC. In other words, this free PS5 game in question is not available on Xbox or Nintendo platforms. That said, it is a free-to-play game, which means it can be downloaded for free and played entirely for free, but there are in-game microtransactions.

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The new free-to-play PS5 console exclusive game in question comes the way of a developer by the name of Digital Leisure, and it’s called Spellfarers, which is a multiplayer farming sim with a magical dressing. The new PS5 game is attracting attention so far, earning nearly 100 user reviews in its opening few days; however, it’s divided PS5 users. Right now, across these nearly 100 user reviews, it has a 2.61 out of 5-star rating, with the two most common scores being 1/5 and 5/5. The former makes up 52% of user reviews, while the latter makes up 35% of user reviews. Suffice to say, PS5 users are either really enjoying the new free-to-play game or hating their time with it.

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What Reviews Are Saying

First, the negative reviews. The majority of negative reviews highlight poor moderation of the game, which is an MMO game, as well as criticize it for having some elements feeling more pay-to-win than optional. There is also a general critique that the game feels more like an early access than a final product that should be monetized based on the number of bugs and some barebones design.

The positive reviews highlight the core of the game, noting that there is a lot of potential if the negatives can be reduced. To this end, players are enjoying the farming gameplay, the writing, and the general cozy vibe of the game.

As for the game itself, it is a multiplayer farming sim where you farm, fish, craft, and cast spells as a Witch sent to investigate the disappearance of a fellow magical researcher who was last seen exploring the nearby Wilds and who left behind a mysterious spellbook. While investigating this, players will interact with the local townsfolk of Wenngrove and make a beautiful home for themselves.

Those on PS5 Pro will find that while the PS5 game runs on the premium Sony machine, there are no PS5 Pro enhancements. Meanwhile, there is no PS4 version at all, and PS Plus is not required for online play because it is a free-to-play game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.