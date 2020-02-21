PlayStation Hints at PS5 Reveal Date

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently hinted at when the PlayStation 5 could be revealed. As you may know, the PS5 is poised to release sometime this holiday season. Right now, we don’t when it will release in this window, how much it will cost, what features will be crammed into it, or what games will launch alongside it. This all presumably change at the the PlayStation 5 reveal event, but right now there’s been no word of when the event will go down. Earlier in the year, there were reports, rumors, and “leaks” pointing towards a February reveal, but at this point that looks very unlikely. That said, it sounds like Sony is preparing to reveal the console soon.

During a recent earnings call, Sony boss Hiroki Totoki was asked about when the console will be revealed. According to Totoki, the console won’t be revealed until the moment is right. This isn’t that interesting of a reply, but what followed is.

Totoki continued, noting that the reveal of the new next-gen console will be “comparable to the past,” which is presumably a reference to the PS4’s reveal at 2013’s PlayStation Meeting, which went down in February. In other words, this suggests a reveal is still on the horizon, and could come as soon as next month. In fact, in order for it to be comparable you’d assume it will have to go down next month, otherwise how is it comparable at all?

“It’s very difficult to really discuss this timing-wise, but as of today, we will provide the guidance at a time period which is comparable to the past. So we will not change the time schedule,” said Totoki.

Of course, this comment is vague enough and noncommittal to the point that it’s best to take all of this with a grain of salt, but from here it sounds like the PS5 reveal event isn’t very far away.

The PlayStation 5 is poised to release later this year. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the PS5, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the 2020 console by clicking right here.