Is PlayStation Teasing Its Next Big PS5 Exclusive?

Is PlayStation teasing a future PS5 exclusive in its new PS5 UI video? Well, some PlayStation fans are convinced that's exactly what Sony did this week when it revealed the PlayStation 5's UI. In case you missed it, yesterday Sony unveiled the first look at the PS5's UI, which boasts a completely new design that's inspired by the PS4 UI, but clearly different. For the PS5, Sony has opted for a very clean and minimal UI, which is in line with the current user interface trends.

As you would expect, the PS5 UI has been one of the biggest talking points in gaming this week, but not just because of its new design and features. During the PS5 UI reveal video, PlayStation seemingly teases something involving Killzone, or at least this is what some PlayStation fans think. And of course, the leading theory attached to this observation is that Sony slyly teased a new Killzone game.

As for the tease itself, it's pretty vague in terms of implication. During the aforementioned video, Sony shows off the user selection screen, which features a user with a Killzone avatar. That's it. That's the entirety of the tease.

(Photo: PlayStation)

Now, there's nothing random when it comes to marketing. However, just because this is true doesn't necessarily mean this is a hint at a new Killzone. That said, here's the theory for why it is.

We know Guerrilla Games is a two-team studio. One of these teams is working on Horizon Forbidden West. As for the other team, which is newly formed, it's unclear what they are working on. However, we do know it's staffed with prominent ex-Rainbow Six Siege developers and that it's working on a shooter.

For a while, the speculation and rumors have been this mystery shooter is a SOCOM reboot, which may still be the case. However, following this random Killzone cameo in the PS5 UI video, some PlayStation fans are convinced this mystery shooter is actually a new Killzone.

That said, for now, this is all just speculation, so take it with a grain of salt. And unfortunately, speculation is all you're going to get because Sony is not going to comment on any of this. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it provides.