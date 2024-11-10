PlayStation Fans Running Out of Time to Get Discontinued PS5 Hardware for Free

PlayStation fans have a chance to get a newly discontinued piece of PS5 hardware for free before it is gone forever. The PlayStation 5 was only released four years ago by Sony. Meanwhile, just this week it expanded its PS5 hardware offering with the release of the PS5 Pro. In the same week, it is shrinking its PS5 hardware offer though. That said, unless you have the first PlayStation VR unit, the new discontinuation is not going to impact you.

More specifically, the PlayStation camera adaptor for the first PlayStation VR on PS5 has been discontinued. Right now, supplies remain available, but how many units, remains to be seen. To this end, supplies could run out very fast, especially considering PlayStation fans can request it for free.

In addition to issuing a request online, PlayStation fans can call PlayStation Support at 1-800-345-7669, during business hours. If you do this, you will need both the serial number of your PS5 console and the PlayStation VR headset.

Why PlayStation is discontinuing the piece of hardware, it doesn’t say, but it is no doubt to get the costs off its books and so resources don’t have to be spent managing requests for the hardware. To this end, it is no doubt not a piece of hardware in high demand. The PlayStation VR 2 in 2024 is a very niche product, not owned by many. The number using the PlayStation VR on the PS5 in 2024 has to be even smaller. That said, as you would expect some PlayStation fans are not happy with news. Meanwhile, others have warned that online requests have not been working.

The PlayStation VR and its successor have certainly burned plenty of cash for Sony, who have been unable to grow the VR market, which so far has been largely rejected by the mainstream. Suffice to say, we suspect more PlayStation VR support to be dropped in the future.

