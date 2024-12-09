PS5 Fans Slam Controversial Change that Makes Console More Like Xbox

PlayStation fans have gathered on the PS5 Reddit page to complain about a controversial change Sony recently made to the console that introduces a problem Xbox fans have been complaining about with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for years.

Those who play on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S will know ads on the console are a major problem. Whether it’s too many ads, ads taking over the screen when the console is booted up, or generally being large and invasive, they are a problem on Xbox consoles.

In comparison, the ads on the PS5 are not as problematic, but the console is slowly but surely being littered with them just like Xbox consoles. This is for obvious reasons — money — but it is not sitting well with PS5 owners, just like it has not sat well with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users.

To this end, one of the top recent posts on the PS5 Reddit page is a post complaining about how the “Official News” tab on the PS5 is now full of advertisements.

“l used to view the News tab all the time to see updates on games I followed, but now it’s full of Fortnite, COD, Rocket league, and UFC posts,” reads the post in question. “All games I’ve opted out of following. This is so obnoxious. Who thought that was a good idea? If wanted to know about these games I would have followed them.”

In isolation, this post would not be that noteworthy, however, the popularity of the post suggests this is a common, potentially growing view of PlayStation fans. The comments also echo the sentiment.

“Who thought this was a good idea? The ad sales team at Sony,” reads the top comment. “So much of the modern tech experience is about maximizing revenue in the short term rather than building a good user experience that will lead to brand loyalty and maybe increased spending over time.”

“As a previously primary Xbox user, welcome to the shit we’ve put up with since 2020,” adds a second comment. A third comment further adds: “Xbox players looking at their 100th full-screen Game Pass ad of the day….”

Of course, if the News tab stuck to games that the user followed, then this really wouldn’t be an issue. But the post, and the comments, reveal that users are getting news for games even if they unfollowed these games/never followed them. This is perhaps not literally, but is essentially an ad. And PlayStation fans aren’t happy about it.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not commented on the backlash from PS5 owners. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for all of our previous and all of our extensive PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.