New PS5 and Xbox Series X Launch Game Announced

A new PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S launch game has been revealed. This week, Sony finally revealed the PS5 and the All-Digital PS5 will release worldwide on November 12, two days after the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release. And now that we know when both next-gen consoles are arriving, next-gen games are getting release dates, which means the launch lineup for both machines are starting to populate.

The latest game to join the launch lineup of both is Observer: System Redux, a next-gen remaster of 2017's psychological cyberpunk horror game Observer. From Polish developer Bloober Team, Observer is widely considered one of the best horror games of the generation, evident by its impressive 86 on Metacritic. And now it's coming to the next-gen with 4k resolution, upgraded textures, new animations, new models, new effects, and the addition of ray-tracing and HDR lighting.

“Making Observer: System Redux available for next-gen console players has been a huge focus for the team,” said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babineo of the news. “Now that both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 release dates are out there, we can finally share our release date news. We know next-gen pricing is a major concern for our fans and we feel that releasing all the new content and upgrades in Observer: System Redux at the same cost as the original Observer is a great way to stay close with our community.”

Observer: System Redux will cost $30 when it hits Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S on November 10 and PS5 on November 12.

"The year is 2084. The future has turned out much darker than anyone could imagine," reads an official pitch of the game. "First, there was the Nanophage. A digital plague that killed thousands upon thousands of those who chose to augment their minds and bodies. Then came the War, leaving both the West and the East decimated and shattered. With no one left to seize power, corporations took over and forged their own crooked empires. You are a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, you hack into the darkest corners of your suspects’ minds. You creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever your investigation may require. You are an Observer."