New PS5 and Xbox Series X Game Confirmed

A new PS5 and Xbox Series X game has been confirmed, but unfortunately, it’s not a brand new release. More specifically, Hong Kong-based Leyou Technologies, which owns Digital Extremes, has confirmed during a new earnings call that Warframe will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X natively. The company is currently expecting the game to remain popular going forward, hence why it will be brought forward to the next generation. That said, this news actually comes on the back of a rough year for the title.

Revenue for Warframe dropped 12.2 percent in 2019. According to Leoy, this is because numerous competitive titles are entering the market and because purchases are being held back in anticipation of the next generation of gaming. Lastly, the team wasn’t able to deliver the same amount of smaller updates as it has in the past, and these updates are key to keeping players engaged.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Looking ahead to 2020, content updates for Warframe in the story quest The New War and another open world are planned to be launched in 2020,” said Leyou. “Besides, we will have further content updates of Empyrean, and optimise the beginner guidance process and beginner’s level. 2020 will be another prospering year for Warframe, and more plans will be announced to players in TennoCon in July 2020.”

In addition to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Leyou mentions bringing the game to other platforms, which is interesting. Could this be in reference to the rumored new Switch model?

For those that don’t know: Warframe is a free-to-play shooter that debuted back in 2013, and despite a somewhat underwhelming start, it slowly but surely became one of the biggest success stories this generation, which explains why Leyou believes it will live on next generation, despite being seven years old at this point.

Warframe is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

“Warframe is a free-to-play, third-person co-op looter-shooter,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “You are a Tenno, an ancient warrior submerged in cryo-sleep for centuries, awakening to a solar system engulfed in the flames of war. Now, you must fight to keep the balance.”

H/T, GameSpot.