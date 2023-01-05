PlayStation Boss Gives Promising Update on PS5 Availability

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has shared a promising message about the future availability of the PlayStation 5. Despite launching over two years ago, it has still been incredibly difficult to find a PS5 sitting on store shelves. Given that the 2022 holiday season also just came and went, it stands to reason that PS5 stock is even lower than it normally would be. Luckily, based on what Ryan himself has now said, it seems like snagging a PS5 throughout 2023 should be far "easier" than ever before.

In a new message shared by Ryan at Sony's recent CES 2023 press conference, it was said PS5 availability across all retail chains should be much more prominent from here on out. Ryan mentioned that currently, the PS5 has been able to sell over 30 million units around the globe. And while this total is quite impressive on its own, Sony still hasn't been able to meet the demand for its latest video game console.

"Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward," Ryan said in his speech at CES. Although this statement doesn't mean that PS5 consoles are now going to be flooding local storefronts beginning as soon as today, it sounds like the hardware won't be as rare to find as it once was.

All in all, it stands to reason that 2023 will be a much better year for PS5 stock across the board. Not only has demand for the console surely dropped off a bit given that 30 million users already own the platform, but manufacturing and shipping pipelines seem to be improving with each month compared to where they were at throughout 2020 and 2021. While it still might take a bit to regularly see a PS5 in your own local Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, or Target storefronts, Ryan and those at Sony are clearly feeling much more optimistic about the coming year.

