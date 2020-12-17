PS5 Queue Opens Again at PlayStation Direct

✖

PlayStation fans who still don’t have a PlayStation 5 in their collections be it a regular version or the Digital Edition will have another shot at getting one on Thursday thanks to PlayStation Direct. The retailer that lets you buy directly from PlayStation is once again opening up its digital doors to people to shop for the new consoles, but only if you’re able to get in the queue quick enough and make the wait worthwhile. The queue is open now at the time of publishing, but those consoles never last long, so you’ll want to hop in as soon as possible if you’re looking to score one today.

Most people who’ve been keeping eyes on the PlayStation Direct stock announcements for the PlayStation 5 may have spotted the latest queue already, but for those who haven’t we have the watchful Twitter users like Wario64 to thank for the reminder. The Twitter user who routinely shares gaming deals and announcements noted that a pre-queue had opened back up again at PlayStation Direct to give people time to get into the main queue. You can put yourself in line for the PlayStation Direct store by going here.

This new process is a continued change from what we’re used to seeing from PlayStation Direct. Instead of just opening the queue up at random and leaving people to wait in line for a while only to find the consoles sold out when you’re admitted to the online store, this waiting room before the queue gives people a countdown for when the real queue starts. Once that happens, assuming you were already in the waiting room, you get plopped into a random spot within the main queue.

The idea behind the change, presumably, is to further cut down on the prevalence of bots and scalpers scooping up the PlayStation 5 consoles as soon as they’re available. Instead of rewarding those who plant themselves on the PlayStation Direct store at all times to get in the queues as soon as they start, this new system puts waiters in a random spot in the main queue so that no matter how long you were waiting prior to the queue starting, you have a decent shot at getting the PlayStation 5. You still have to sign into your PSN account to purchase either version of the console though, so make sure you have that info handy to expedite the process.

The PlayStation Direct queue will officially be underway soon, so be sure to hop in now while you can if you need a PlayStation 5 for the holiday season.