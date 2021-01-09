PS5 Player Warns of Most Bizarre DualSense Controller Issue Yet

✖

A new problem is said to be emerging for PlayStation 5 players -- especially those that might wear a watch. Some who have been using the PS5’s DualSense controller have found that the device is somewhat magnetized. While this might not mean a lot to most people, players who wear mechanical watches might want to be careful.

This information has come about via Reddit where one user by the name of Siguchi reported the initial details. The post states that while the DualSense controller might not harm your mechanical watch, the handheld device absolutely gives off a magnetic charge. Multiple users in the thread then reaffirmed this and confirmed that it is true. One user even compared the DualSense to the DualShock 4 and found that the former has a much stronger charge than the latter.

While this might be a cause for concern for some, it doesn’t look as though the charge that emits from the DualSense is strong enough to do any serious damage to a watch that you might be wearing. Upon further tests, the original poster of the thread found that the magnetic intensity drops to fairly normal levels only a few inches away from the controller. This means that even if you are wearing a mechanical watch, it likely shouldn’t be affected.

Still, this entire situation is definitely a fascinating one to learn about. While there is a lot more going on internally compared to previous PlayStation controllers, to learn that the DualSense actually emits a small electromagnetic field is surprising. Apparently, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers require certain forms of tech that we didn't expect.

So how do you feel about this revelation? And are you worried about potentially wearing a watch or other devices now while you play your PS5?