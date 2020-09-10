7 New PS5 Games Revealed
Seven new PS5 games have been announced and revealed the past several days, and some of these announcements and reveals have gone under the radar, which is why we've conveniently gathered them all in one place. As you may know, the PS5 is set to release in a couple of months, and while we have no clue when it will release exactly or how much it will cost, we do have a growing list of games, which includes new entries in popular series and IP like Spider-Man, Far Cry, Ratchet & Clank, Call of Duty, Horizon, Gran Turismo, Resident Evil, Hitman, Assassin's Creed, The Lord of the Rings, Dying Light, Yakuza, Rainbow Six, and Star Wars. The point being, there's a lot of games in development for PS5, and seven more have been added to this list.
Unfortunately, of these seven games, perhaps only one is of great consequence, and that's Riders Republic, which was revealed today for PS5 during Ubisoft Forward. It's basically Steep, but with bikes, and more colorful over-the-top shenanigans.
Below, you can check out more of the game, as well as the other six titles. This includes a trailer for each game, a description of each game, and release information for each.
Riders Republic
About: Live out the rider’s fantasy as you roam free in a huge, vibrant open world, always buzzing with other players around you. Immerse yourself in iconic American national parks including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain… all mashed up for you to shred! Squad up with your friends and compete in a wide range of multiplayer modes: feel the rush of downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or give it your best shot in epic mass player-versus-player races with more than 50 other players.
Release Date: February 25, 2021
Graven
About: A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself.
Release Date: 2021
Ride 4
About: Are you ready to live the best gaming experience that a motorcycle fan can get? RIDE 4 will spark your competitive soul with hundreds of bikes, dozens of tracks and a whole new level of realism.
Release Date: January 21, 2021
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
About: Can Jin save Monster World Kingdom? Help our young hero defeat challenging enemies, discover hidden locations, upgrade powerful equipment, and more! You'll also unlock special forms with unique skills used to open new paths where mighty bosses and secret treasures await.
Release Date: TBA
Black Legend
About: Lead a squadron of Mercenaries into the accursed city of Grant to aid a struggling resistance against a deadly cult of fanatics. Explore deep into the city to eradicate a madness inflicting fog that shrouds the streets in this thrilling alternate history Turn-Based Strategy RPG!
Release Date: 2021
Blind Fate: Edo no Yami
About: It’s a new, dark and machine-filled Edo period, and the Shogunate rules over Japan with its just, but pitiless hand: you. As a demon-hunter, it is your duty to enforce the law and protect the citizens from the Youkai, bloodthirsty robotic creatures. You are Yami, a cyber-samurai, and this is your life. You follow orders. You obey. You kill. Until your sight is taken from you, and you must learn to 'feel' the world anew.
Release Date: TBA