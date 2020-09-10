7 New PS5 Games Revealed

Seven new PS5 games have been announced and revealed the past several days, and some of these announcements and reveals have gone under the radar, which is why we've conveniently gathered them all in one place. As you may know, the PS5 is set to release in a couple of months, and while we have no clue when it will release exactly or how much it will cost, we do have a growing list of games, which includes new entries in popular series and IP like Spider-Man, Far Cry, Ratchet & Clank, Call of Duty, Horizon, Gran Turismo, Resident Evil, Hitman, Assassin's Creed, The Lord of the Rings, Dying Light, Yakuza, Rainbow Six, and Star Wars. The point being, there's a lot of games in development for PS5, and seven more have been added to this list.

Unfortunately, of these seven games, perhaps only one is of great consequence, and that's Riders Republic, which was revealed today for PS5 during Ubisoft Forward. It's basically Steep, but with bikes, and more colorful over-the-top shenanigans.

Below, you can check out more of the game, as well as the other six titles. This includes a trailer for each game, a description of each game, and release information for each.