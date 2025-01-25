PS5 Users Can Now Pay Just $7.99 for One of the Best Games of All Time

PS5 users can now buy one of the best games of all time for just $7.99 thanks to a new deal on the PlayStation Store. The PS5 deal on the PlayStation Store is only available until January 30 though. After this, the 80 percent discount that makes the PS5 game $7.99 as opposed to $39.99 will expire. That said, it is worth pointing out some PS5 users can actually nab the PS5 game for free if they have either a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription as it is included in the libraries of both.

The PS5 game was originally a PS4 game released back in 2015, brought to PS5 in 2022 alongside a next-gen update. Those paying attention back in 2015 will know it won Game of the Year that year at The Game Awards, beating the likes of Bloodborne, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Fallout 4, and Super Mario Maker, all of which were nominated, but all of which lost to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from CD Projekt Red. The 94-rated RPG is widely considered one of the best games of all time, and those on PS5 who have never had the chance to check it out can now remedy this for just $7.99 rather than the normal $39.99.

The third core game in the RPG series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to receive a follow-up in the coming years in the form of The Witcher 4, making this deal all the more notable as The Witcher 4 is among the most anticipated games in the industry right now, and the expectation is it will be one of the biggest and best releases in the coming years.

Those that decide to check out The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5 via this PlayStation Store deals should expect to dump at least 50 hours into the RPG just to mainline it. Those that want to experience the game’s substantial and high-quality side content will need closer to 100 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need roughly 175 hours with the RPG.

It’s important to note the figures are only for the base game and do not include either the Hearts of Stone expansion or the Blood and Wine expansion. And this is because this deal is for the base game, which does not include either of these meaty expansions.

As for those on PS5 Pro interested in taking advantage of this deal, the game is playable on PS5, however, don’t expect any substantial upgrades as the game is not PS5 Pro enhanced.

