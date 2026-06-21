NES Game Releases on PS5 to Perfect 100% User Review Score

An NES game from 1991 has been released on PS5, 35 years later, to a perfect 100% user review score on the PlayStation Store. Suffice to say, PS5 and PS5 Pro users who have checked it out so far are enjoying it. That said, this is not a remaster or a remake, so unless you have a nostalgic fondness for the NES era, revisiting the title in 2026 may be difficult. 35-year-old games come with 35-year-old prices, though, which means this NES game is only $7.99 on the PlayStation Store. This makes its age easier to look past.

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More specifically, Hamster Corporation has re-released Koei’s turn-based strategy simulation game, L’Empereur, on the PlayStation Store. This is technically a 1990 game, for those who do not know, because this is when it debuted via the MSX, PC-88, and PC-98. Most weren’t made familiar with the game until the following year, though, when it came to the NES. The original version remains an NES console exclusive, but in the modern era, an emulated version has been brought to additional platforms, including now the PS5. And right now, every single user review for the game on PS5 has awarded it a perfect score, giving the NES classic a perfect score on the digital PlayStation storefront.

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A Napoleon Bonaparte Strategy Sim

In the game, players take control of Napoleon Bonaparte during his rise from army officer to Commander-in-Chief, to First Consul, all the way to the Emperor of France. The backdrop is the Napoleonic Wars of the late 18th century and early 19th century. And the goal of the game is simple: conquer Europe. Players aren’t just commanding armies, though, but governing cities and engaging in diplomacy.

As you may remember, the original game was not that well received back in the early 1990s, at least by critics, with it being critiqued largely for historical inaccuracies.

As noted, this is the original version of the game in all of its 1990s glory, but there are some modern features injected, including customizable button layouts and screen settings and the ability to save and load at any point in the game. Meanwhile, as you would expect, there are no PS5 Pro enhancements for the game for those with the premium Sony console.

Does L’Empereur hold up in 2026? Yes and no. It’s a strategy sim game, so while the graphics and interfaces are dated, it’s not like it’s unplayable due to wonky, primative controls. However, it’s a very early strategy game. To this end, unless you have nostalgia for the original or are particularly interested in Napoleon Bonaparte and the Napoleonic Wars, there’s not much here for you as a first-time player.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.