PlayStation Store Discounts Over 2,000 PS5 Games With Nearly 200 at Lowest Price Ever

The PlayStation Store has discounted over 2,000 PS5 games in a pair of new promotional sales that combine for one of the biggest PS Store sales of the year so far. Naturally, with over 2,000 PS5 games featured, there is some shovelware and filler, but there are also some great deals for some of the best PS5 games, as well as some fairly new PS5 games as well. That said, both promotional sales are set to expire on July 1, so PS5 and PS5 Pro users have to act fast if they want to capitalize on any of these deals.

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Of course, when bargain hunting, the key is to find what PS5 games are at their lowest prices ever because if they aren’t discounted to an all-time low, this signals that the bare minimum said PS5 game will be this cheap again, likely soon, or possibly cheaper. To this end, we have compiled the noteworthy deals where the PS5 game is its lowest price ever.

Best Lowest Price Ever Deals

Anger Foot – $8.99

Another Cra’s Treasure – $11.99

Arc Raiders – $29.99

Arizona Sunshine VR 2 – $15.99

Cash Cleaner Simulator – $16.99 (2026 Release)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition – $44.99

Citadelum – $20.99 (2026 Release)

Dave the Diver – $10.99

Dead Island 2 – $7.49

EA Sports FC 26 – $13.99

Empire of the Ants – $13.99

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – $14.99

Fear Effect – $4.99

Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix – $7.49 (2026 Release)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – $19.99

GreedFall: The Dying World – $35.99 (2026 Release)

GEX Trilogy – $11.99

Goat Simulator: Remastered – $10.49

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – $19.99

Hypercharge Unboxed – $19.49

Icarus: Console Edition – $31.99 (2026 Release)

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings – $2.99

JAWS: Retro Edition – $11.24 (2026 Release)

Let It Die: Inferno – $7.49

Little Nightmares I & II Bundle – $9.99

Mafia: The Old Country Deluxe Edition – $41.99

Marvel Maximum Collection – $21.21 (2026 Release)

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Deluxe Edition – $75.59 (2026 Release)

Moving Out & Moving Out 2 Bundle – $8.99

Nickelodeon Splat Pack – $10.49 (2026 Release)

Night Slashers: Remake – $0.99

Planet of Lana II – $14.99 (2026 Release)

Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy, Collection – $14.99 (2026 Release)

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition – $14.99

Songs of Conquest – $14.99

Snow Bros. Classic Collection – $11.24 (2026 Release)

Synapse – $15.74

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster – $17.99

The Case of the Golden Idol – $8.99

The Casting of Frank Stone – $5.99

The House of the Dead 2: Remake – $14.99

The Outer Worlds 2 – $34.99

Tomba! Special Edition – $4.99

Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition – $14.99

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered – $8.99

Transformers: Galactic Trials – $11.99

WILL: Follow The Light – $19.99 (2026 Release)

WWE 2K26 – $46.19 (2026 Release)

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – $38.99 (2026 Release)

As you can see, there are a few 2026 releases in this mix, as well as a bunch of retro games, some of which were just re-released this year. July usually isn’t great for PlayStation Store sales, so these are probably going to be some of the better deals on there for the next month. They and more can be found here.

All of that said, and as always, PlayStation fans can hop into the conversations or head over to the ComicBook Forum for the PS4 and PS5 discussions happening there.