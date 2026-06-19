PS2 Exclusive Game Now Free for Some PS5 and PS4 Users

A PS2 exclusive game is now free for some PS5 and PS4 users. The PS2 game in question hails from 2001, or at least this is when it debuted in Japan. Western gamers may associate it with 2002 because it didn’t come west until the following year. The game in question also eventually came to the PSP in 2006, but at launch it was a PS2 exclusive, and it remains a PlayStation exclusive over 20 years later. Now, for the first time since the PS2 and PSP, it is back on the PlayStation Store, where it costs $10; however, for some, it is a free download.

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Those on PS4 and PS5, specifically with a subscription to PS Plus Premium, but not PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essential, can currently download iNiS and Koei’s PS2 classic, Gitaroo-Man, for free. And appears many are taking advantage of this offer and playing the 25-year-old standalone cult classic rhythm game, because it has already amassed 445 user reviews, with an average rating of 4.59 out of 5. On a 100-point scale, this is a 92. To this end, 86% of user reviews from PS4 and PS5 users have awarded the PS2 game a perfect score. This is better than the 82 the original posted on Metacritic, but not surprising, because even back in 2001 and 2002 Gitaroo-Man was more beloved by gamers than critics. That said, 82 is a solid Metacritic score.

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A Port With New Features

It is important to note this is not a remaster of the PS2 game, let alone a remake. Those who download it on their PS4 or PS5, will be playing the original in all of its nostalgic glory; however, there are a few modern upgrades for the modern gamer, like modern save states.

As for the game itself, for those unfamiliar with it, your journey is from loser to legend, playing as U-1, using the mythical Gitaroo, an instrument-turned-weapon that takes anyone foolish enough to confront you with the power of music.

The game surprisingly holds up quite well in 2026. Of course, having nostalgia to fuel your sessions is going to elevate the game dramatically. That said, it can be enjoyed without any nostalgia, and this is because rhythm games generally hold up well over time, unlike many games from this era. And it’s going to be available for free perpetually with PS Plus Premium, or at least this has been the case with every classic game made available via PS Plus Premium so far.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.