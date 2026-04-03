PS5 Users Receive Free PlayStation Store Offer for 50% Entire Purchase

50% an entire PlayStation Store purchase is now available for PS5, PS5 Pro, and even PS4 users as well. The new special promotion is limited to one-time use and is capped at a maximum discount of $50. Meanwhile, the offer is set to expire at the end of the month. That said, those interested will need to hunt down the offer in CashApp, as it is an exclusive promotion for the digital wallet app. To this end, the offer is also limited to the United States.

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To redeem the offer, head over to CashAppe and type “offers” into the search bar, and then click on the offers option. Then scroll down until you see PlayStation, and then simply claim the offer. From here, you will be prompted to log into your PSN account and link your CashApp as a payment method if it’s not already been done. And that’s it. Do this, and you will get 50% off a future PlayStation Store purchase.

Using New PSN Offer

As always, some users have reported trouble trying to redeem the offer, but many more have confirmed it works, and as far as we can tell, it is a universal offer, aka not limited or random. Meanwhile, it’s important to note that once activated, the discount will not show up on the checkout screen on the PlayStation Store. What you will see, though, is that Cash App only charges you 50% of your order and covers the rest. If, for some reason, it does not work, you can always instantly refund your purchase if you haven’t downloaded any of the product.

It is unclear how this offer came about, as it’s never been offered before. What we do know is that when PlayStation does deals like this, they repeat several, if not many, times over time. So, even if you miss this offer this month, you may get another chance in the future. That said, this is just an assumption. Right now, there is no word of future offers.

If you max out the full potential of this offer — $50 — you are saving a substantial amount of money. $50 almost buys a brand-new AAA PS5 game at release. To this end, the savings are nearly equivalent to a new AAA game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening via the ComicBook Forum.