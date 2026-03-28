PlayStation Surprises Everyone With Free PS5 Download

PlayStation has surprised all PS5 users with a new free download. Gaming on the PlayStation 5 — and everywhere else — is starting to get very expensive. Video games have always been a pricier hobby, but this generation, the wallets of gamers are being really tested. There are 80 games, constantly rising subscription costs, and now a third console price increase. Rather than getting cheaper over time like previous PlayStation hardware, the price of the PS5 has increased three times globally and twice in the United States. Suffice to say, when PS5 users can score freebies, it feels extra good compared to the PS4.

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The new free download is not for a full PS5 game or anything crazy like that. It’s very, very seldom PS5 games are given away for free on the PlayStation Store, and this is not one of these extremely rare occurrences. What PS5 users have received is a new animated theme to be used with the Welcome Hub. More specifically, an animated theme for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, a newly released open-world RPG that is actually a console exclusive for the Sony system.

Free PS5 Theme

Like other animated themes on the PS5, the animation is minimal. It takes some official key art for the game and adds very slight animation to it. In this case, some birds in the background of the image slowly move. There are also some moving clouds. Below, you can check out the key art in question. The theme obviously removes all the text, and is a slightly more cropped version. It is also higher resolution.

Without the characters, this may have been a great theme for the neutral, as it’s a stunning piece of fantasy artwork. With the game’s characters prominently placed, though, this theme is likely only going to appeal to fans of the game and the series at large.

How long this free download is going to be available remains to be seen, but every animated theme added to the PS5 before it has remained available continuously. The last game to get the theme treatment was Bungie and PlayStation’s Marathon. As you may know, it is not often a non-PlayStation game gets a theme on the console. What the process is for getting one also remains a mystery. It’s clearly not easy because there are only a dozen or two game-specific themes available.

To add the theme to your PS5, you will need to head to the Welcome Hub and then scroll right until you see the “theme” section. Click on this, and it will be the first theme to pop up under the Games section.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.