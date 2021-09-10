PS5 Restock at Target Continues to Cause Frustration

Another substantial restock for the PlayStation 5 happened today at Target, and as we have come to expect with these new purchasing opportunities of the next-gen platform, it didn’t turn out well for many. Although some folks happened to finally get lucky and snag a PS5 for themselves today, more often than not, this latest restock proved to be just as annoying as many that we have seen come about over the past few months.

The latest restock for the PS5 at Target went live earlier this morning and within moments of the stock being released, social media began to fill up with impressions from many who were once again trying to buy the console. Even though a lot of potential buyers were ready the moment that Target pushed live its latest PS5 stock on its website, a number of different problems quickly arose.

“As soon as I went to check store availability for the Target PS5 restock, they sold out,” said Twitter user @zydrates of their own experience trying to buy the console today. “Thanks Target for dropping the PS5 out of my cart at purchase and then being told you didn’t even have them in stock at the store,” said @Bylousyvoodoo about their own effort this morning.

Other potential buyers continued to stress that they’re very much over the current manner in which Target is selling PlayStation 5 consoles. Rather than actually putting any of their stock on store shelves, Target continues to sell all units that it might have online. “Why can’t I just walk into Target and buy a PS5. It’s been a year this [is] ridiculous,” said user @sdrshnsndr on Twitter after trying to chase down the latest PlayStation console today. This sentiment is one that was shared by a number of people who have grown tired of the entire ordeal involved with trying to acquire a PS5. While Target hasn’t announced any such plans to change its sale process just yet, perhaps further complaints from potential customers will lead to a new process in the future.

Did you happen to have any luck with this new PS5 restock at Target for yourself today? Or are you someone who is still on the hunt to get your hands on a PS5?