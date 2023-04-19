New PS5 Console Update Released by Sony

Sony has today released a new system update for PlayStation 5 consoles around the globe. Since the release of the PS5's latest major update in early March that added Discord voice chat support, Sony has continued to push out smaller patches to improve more specific aspects of the console. Now, that trend has continued once again today as Sony has made only three tweaks in mention with this new update.

As of this moment, PS5 system software update version 23.01-07.20.00 is now live and can be downloaded and installed. This patch, which weighs in at a little more than 1GB in total, only looks to provide stability to a number of different aspects of the console. Outside of improving the performance of the PS5 itself, Sony has also made sure that the DualSense Edge functions with the hardware more easily as well. Lastly, some adjustments to how messages are read on PS5 have also now come about with this firmware.

Here are the full patch notes for this new PS5 update provided by Sony:

We've improved system software performance and stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

We've updated the DualSense Edge wireless controller device software to improve stability.

At this point in time, we still don't know when Sony might look to release the next massive update for the PS5. Typically, we end up getting a handful of "big" PS5 updates a couple of times per year, while most other patches tend to only provide stability and performance improvements. Still, even though updates like this one today don't do a whole lot, they surely pave the way for what Sony is able to do with the PS5 in the future.

What do you think about these new changes that Sony has made to the PS5 today? And what improvements would you like to see in the next major update to the platform? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.