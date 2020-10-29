Best Buy Provides Update on PS5 Pre-Orders

✖

Best Buy has provided an update on its PS5 pre-orders. The next-gen PlayStation console is poised to release in just a few weeks, and at the moment, it's impossible to get a pre-order unless you're game to pay extra over on eBay. That said, if you did manage to get a pre-order in, and if it was with Best Buy, the retailer has a new update for you waiting in your email inbox. And within this update is information about pickup times.

More specifically, the retailer has begun to send emails to those with PS5 pre-orders to set-up an appointment to pick up their console on November 12, with pickup times running between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. local time.

Of course, Best Buy is running a similar operation for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders. The retailer has also been sending out the same exact emails, with the same exact time. The only difference is the pickup day. While the PS5 releases on November 12, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release on November 10, so pickup starts then.

As for when Best Buy will open more PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S pre-orders, who knows. The retailer doesn't divulge any plans to open more pre-orders before launch, and at this point, it's quite possible the retailer has no more pre-orders to dish out. Of course, it will get more supply, but it remains to be seen if this supply will be auctioned off before release.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12, and it will cost $400 or $500 when it does, depending on what version of the system you cop.