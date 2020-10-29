New PlayStation Patent Hints at Secret PS5 Feature

✖

A new PlayStation patent possibly hints at a secret PS5 feature that Sony hasn't revealed yet. The PS5 is only a couple of weeks away from release, however, there's still plenty about the console we don't know. For example, we haven't seen how the PlayStation Store looks on PS5. Presumably, Sony will address these lingering question marks about the console in the coming days, but in the meantime, a recently filed patent may have spilled some of the beans it was preparing.

More specifically, last week Sony filed for a patent that seems to have outed that the PS5 will be capable of auto HDR. The patent itself is in Japanese, so there's a possibility context and salient information is being lost in translation, however, as you can see the evidence is pretty compelling.

Below, you can check out the patent for yourself, courtesy of Twitter user Roberto Serrano. Meanwhile, the patent itself -- fully translated -- can be found here.

Sony PlayStation patent of AUTO HDR Japanese Unexamined Patent Publication No. 2016-58848

Publication Date 10.22.2020

Inventors MITSUTAKE Masato

— Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) October 27, 2020

It's important to note that a company like Sony is constantly filing patents, including many that never graduate past the conceptual stage into an actual product. In other words, just because Sony is exploring this bit of technology doesn't mean we will see it in the PS5 or any future iteration of the console.

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn't commented on this patent or the speculation surrounding it. If it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. However, typically, Sony does not comment on stories related to patents.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12. Upon release, it will cost either $400 or $500, depending on what version of the console you purchase. For more coverage on the console -- including all of the latest news, rumors, deals, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: