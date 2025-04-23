New PS5 Pro Enhanced Game Is Xbox’s Biggest 2025 Release

A new PS5 Pro enhanced game is a big one, and it doesn’t come from PlayStation, but Xbox, who is increasingly publishing games on PlayStation consoles. In fact, Xbox is arguably the biggest third-party publisher on PS5 now when you factor in Activision-Blizzard. Consequently, this means the best console to play Xbox’s biggest release of the year, at least so far, is not the Xbox Series X, but the PS5 Pro. More than this, the new Xbox game is actually “PS5 Pro enhanced” at day one of its release.

We are, of course, talking about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, one of the biggest games in the world right now. While the new remaster is not going to usurp Monster Hunter Wilds as 2025’s biggest release, it is certainly the biggest release from Xbox so far this year. Four months into 2025, and Xbox has been a little disappointing. It has put out games, but nothing that has truly moved the needle. In fact, the latest Xbox Game Studios release is 2025’s biggest flop so far. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has shaken things up though, as it is proving to be one of the biggest moments of this young year.

As for what the PS5 Pro enhancements that qualify it as “Enhanced” are, we don’t know. Bethesda has not provided this information. And this may be because it is an Xbox game, so advertising the PS5 Pro as the best console to play the remaster would not be the best optics. We only know it is PS5 Pro Enhanced because of its PlayStation Store listing.

For those that don’t know, the PS5 Pro runs any game better than the PS5 and Xbox Series X without anything being done to it, or at least this is what is advertised. There have been numerous examples of the opposite being true due to poor optimization. A “PS5 Pro Enhanced” game, meanwhile, refers to the developer specifically targeting the PS5 Pro in development by adding improvements that take advantage of its superior, premium tech. Of course, a remaster of a 2006 janky RPG is not the best showcase of the power of the PS5 Pro, even if the remaster is a very impressive effort that overhauls the game in the name of modernity.

Of course, if any more information on what The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered provides on PS5 Pro is provided by Bethesda and Xbox, we will update the story accordingly.

The PS5 Pro is available for $700, $200/$300 more than the standard PS5. For more coverage on the premium Sony console — including all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 Pro deals — click here.