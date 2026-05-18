PS5 Pro Does Not Support This Week’s Biggest PS5 Game

There are three big video game releases this week. Two of these games — Forza Horizon 6 and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book — aren’t going to be on PS5 when they release. The former is eventually coming to PS5, but not this week, and the latter is never coming to the PS5. The third major release this week is on PS5, but it has launched with no PS5 Pro enhancements, which means the difference between the standard PS5 version of the game and the PS5 Pro version of the game is minimal. Unfortunately, this is a recurring problem, with more major PS5 releases shipping with no PS5 Pro enhancements than vice versa.

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More specifically, those on PS5 Pro looking forward to picking up Traveller’s Tales and Warner Bros. Games’ Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight when it releases on May 22 should know there are no PS5 Pro enhancements, and there is no word of this changing. Some games add support after launch, sometimes days, weeks, or months later. Others never do. It is anyone’s best guess what will happen. Of course, in case it’s not clear, due to the lack of enhancements, there is also no PSSR 2 support, the premium console’s biggest exclusive feature. To be fair to the new LEGO game, though, only a couple of dozen PS5 games support this Pro feature.

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“That Sucks”

As you would expect, PS5 Pro users are disappointed, though some have suggested the game doesn’t have as much to gain from enhancements as other games due to the LEGO-look, which is partially true, but not entirely true.

“That seems really silly. You’d think every new game would be Pro-enhanced,” writes one PS5 Pro user over on Reddit. Another PS5 Pro user adds: “That sucks, hope they add it in the future.”

A third PS5 Pro further adds: “Sony had said that all games launched after the Pro launch should have a Pro enhancement option. Bull****.”

As for the game itself, for those unfamiliar, it is a brand new fourth installment in the LEGO Batman series. And the third-person action-adventure game — which can be played solo or via co-op — is apparently pretty good, as evidenced by its very solid 84 on Metacritic.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.