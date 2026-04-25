PS5 Pro Owners Blown Away by Graphics of New PS5 Game

PS5 Pro users have been left blown away by the graphics of a new PS5 game. After struggling to justify its existence for so long, the PS5 Pro is starting to make some progress. There are still far too many games releasing without enhancements, including sometimes from Sony itself, but the recent addition of PSSR 2 is a “game changer” according to owners of the premium console. The feature really makes some games look noticeably improved compared to the standard PS5 versions.

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To this end, over on the PS5 Pro Reddit page, there has been substantial praise for Capcom’s sci-fi action-adventure game, Pragmata. As our glowing review for the game notes, and its 86 on Metacritic demonstrates, the new Capcom is one of the best games of the year so far, and one thing in particular that stands out with it is its visuals. Not only does the game have an impressive graphical fidelity, but it marries this with a terrific art direction, which isn’t easy to achieve in the sci-fi space. The combination of these two has left some PS5 Pro users blown away.

PS5 Pro Users Are Impressed

Of course, the post above in isolation isn’t that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post echoes its sentiment, as do many of the comments.

“This game is a looker, that’s for sure. Each new area continues to wow me,” reads one of these comments. Another adds, “It’s eye candy for sure. I love that a console is capable of graphics like this. Huge jump between PS4 and PS5 Pro.”

A third comment further drives the point home: “Same here. It’s the way it’s presented when I open the door, I was expecting a similar, smaller place like the previous level, and that was there, it blew me away.”

What makes all of this more impressive is the fact that this post, and others, were made right before the game was updated with PSSR 2 support. In other words, Pragmata looks even better on PS5 Pro now. As a result, it is right there with the likes of Crimson Desert and Resident Evil Requiem as one of the best-looking games on PS5 Pro so far this year.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation happening over on the ComicBook Forum.