PS5 Pro Already Has 55 Enhanced Games
There are already man confirmed PS5 Pro enhanced games.
Sony is set to release the PS5 Pro on November 7, and with a hefty $700 price point. With this price tag, Sony is going to have to convince many PlayStation fans to splurge on the premium piece of hardware. The best way to do this is with games or, more specifically, PS5 Pro "Enhanced" games. For the purposes of marketing, "Enhanced" is being used by Sony to differentiate games with specific PS5 Pro enhancements and every other game that will run better on the console compared to the PS5 but hasn't had anything done specifically to it to facilitate this.
To this end, as of September 28, today, there are 55 confirmed PS5 Pro Enhanced games, including mostly larger, AAA games, however, there are some smaller titles in the mix as well. Meanwhile, while there are PS5 games not out yet featured, so far the list is predominately made up of games already out on PS5.
Some notable examples of the former include Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Assassin's Creed: Shadows, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and Marvel's Wolverine. Meanwhile, the latter includes games like Hogwarts Legacy and Stellar Blade.
All 55 PS5 Pro Enhanced Games:
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- CyubeVR
- Demon's Souls
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Empire of the Ants
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Kayak VR Mirage
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- No Man's Sky
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Redacted
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Spine: This is Gun Fu
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- Towers of Aghasba
- Until Dawn
- Warframe
- War Thunder
- World of Warships: Legends
Of course, more games will be added to this list between now and November 7, but for now this is what PS5 Pro early adopters can expect come launch. Meanwhile, the assumption is all releases after November 7 will greatly expand this list.
