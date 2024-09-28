PS5 Pro Already Has 55 Enhanced Games

Sony is set to release the PS5 Pro on November 7, and with a hefty $700 price point. With this price tag, Sony is going to have to convince many PlayStation fans to splurge on the premium piece of hardware. The best way to do this is with games or, more specifically, PS5 Pro "Enhanced" games. For the purposes of marketing, "Enhanced" is being used by Sony to differentiate games with specific PS5 Pro enhancements and every other game that will run better on the console compared to the PS5 but hasn't had anything done specifically to it to facilitate this.

To this end, as of September 28, today, there are 55 confirmed PS5 Pro Enhanced games, including mostly larger, AAA games, however, there are some smaller titles in the mix as well. Meanwhile, while there are PS5 games not out yet featured, so far the list is predominately made up of games already out on PS5.

Some notable examples of the former include Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Assassin's Creed: Shadows, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and Marvel's Wolverine. Meanwhile, the latter includes games like Hogwarts Legacy and Stellar Blade.

All 55 PS5 Pro Enhanced Games:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Shadows

CyubeVR

Demon's Souls

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

Empire of the Ants

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Horizon Forbidden West

Kayak VR Mirage

Lies of P

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Madden NFL 25

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel Rivals

Marvel's Wolverine

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Mortal Kombat 1

My Little Universe

Naraka: Bladepoint

No Man's Sky

Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Redacted

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Retrieval

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Spine: This is Gun Fu

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Outlaws

Stellar Blade

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Towers of Aghasba

Until Dawn

Warframe

War Thunder

World of Warships: Legends

Of course, more games will be added to this list between now and November 7, but for now this is what PS5 Pro early adopters can expect come launch. Meanwhile, the assumption is all releases after November 7 will greatly expand this list.