One of This Year's Best Games Looks "Night and Day" Better on PS5 Pro

One of the best games of 2024 looks "night and day" better on PS5 Pro compared to the standard PS5. The big talking point around the PS5 Pro since its reveal has been its $700 price point. A number made more expensive when you factor in the $70 disc drive and $30 stand you may want to add to your purchase as the PS5 Pro comes with neither. When you consider the innards of the PS5 Pro, this is actually a very good price point in terms of value, however, those with sticker shock won't be able to see pass the huge upfront investment.

Because the conversation around the PS5 Pro has been dominated by its high price point, chatter about what it means for PS5 games has been sidelined. At the moment, it remains to be seen if the improvements in fidelity in performance will warrant the pricey purchase, but there is one game that looks undeniably better on the PS5 Pro compared to the base PS5. What makes this more notable is the fact the game in question is the second highest-rated game of 2024 and a PS5 exclusive. That game is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Over on social media platform X, users -- including gaming tech expert, John Linneman -- have highlighted the improvement, noting that the visual issues Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has on the base PS5, particularly while in performance mode, are gone with the PS5 Pro.

"Wow, yeah, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looks a LOT better on PS5 Pro," writes Linneman. "Night and day difference. I actually put off playing it due to other things happening at the time of release but the Pro will finally push me to enjoy it. Image quality was just too awful on normal PS5."

Wow, yeah, FF7R looks a LOT better on PS5 Pro. Night and day difference. I actually put off playing it due to other things happening at the time of release but the Pro will finally push me to enjoy it. Image quality was just too awful on normal PS5. pic.twitter.com/yVuL0wG5Nu — John Linneman @dark1x.bsky.social (@dark1x) September 12, 2024

While a majority of games will either not be technically demanding enough or not optimized enough to fully realize the power of the PS5 Pro, the most demanding games could chug on the base PS5 in comparison to the PS5 Pro. It won't be noticeable right away, but towards the end of the console generation it will become more apparent. Until then though, Sony may have a hard time to convince PlayStation fans to drop $700 on a PS5 Pro.

