PS5 Pro Disc Drive Now in Stock at PlayStation and GameStop, Sold Out Elsewhere

The disc drive for the PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 Pro is currently in stock at both PlayStation Direct and GameStop, but this could change very quickly. Right now, PlayStation fans trying to get their hands on the elusive piece of hardware will find out it is currently sold out at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and other major retailers. Sony itself though, and GameStop, both have stock, at least at the moment of writing this.

Both are asking $79.99 for the piece of attachment hardware, which is the standard price. The difference though is PlayStation Direct is offering the disc drive to everyone. There are no requirements to meet. There are at GameStop though. During the PS5 restock saga back in 2020, 2021, and even some of 2022, GameStop changed its restock policy for in-demand items, such as this disc drive. More specifically, like previous restocks of this variety, the PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 Pro disc drive restock is limited to GameStop Pro members.

Non GameStop Pro members will have to get their disc drive on PlayStation Direct or wait for a restock at one of the other retailers. When these restocks will come, remains to be seen. This item was never hard to acquire until the PS5 Pro was announced. For those that missed it, the new $700 Sony console does not come with a disc drive, hence why many PlayStation fans are rushing to buy the attachable disc drive for PS5 consoles.

How high demand is, we don't know. The reality is stock for the disc drives was likely low because there wasn't a ton of demand previously. The only ones buying the hardware were those who regretted or who were confused about their all-digital PS5 purchase. This has to be a limited pool of people though. Further, the all-digital PS5 has been increasingly hard find in stock compared to the standard model. That said, the expectation is stock will increase in the build-up, at, and after the release of the PS5 Pro, with Sony clearly knowing there will be an uptick in demand. If they didn't anticipate this, they know now.